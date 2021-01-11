After Tok Pa and Rina Harun, Kit Siang presses Cabinet to disclose who else has Covid-19

Lim Kit Siang speaks to the media at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, February 24, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Opposition lawmaker Lim Kit Siang urged the government to announce the names of its ministers who have tested positive for Covid-19, after two members of the Cabinet were contracted the virus.

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, the minister in the Prime Minister's Department in charge of economic affairs tested positive on Sunday followed by Datuk Seri Rina Harun, the Women, Family and Community Development minister yesterday.

“Malaysians are entitled to know the Covid-19 status of all the Cabinet ministers and there should be immediate and full disclosure of this information, considering the trust deficit suffered by the Perikatan Nasional ministers and leaders over the management of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Lim in a statement today.

“Will the Health Ministry or the rime Minister’s Office issue such a statement immediately?” he asked.

Mustapa and Rina were both at a Cabinet meeting on January 6 that included Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin is scheduled to make an announcement on the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia today following a surge in new cases and fatalities that have painted much of the country red.

The Health Ministry announced 2,433 new Covid-19 cases and nine new deaths yesterday.

Active cases in the country currently number 27,332 with 551 deaths to date, with 80 people succumbing to the coronavirus in the first 10 days of 2021 alone.