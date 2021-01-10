Shah Alam police: No sign of abuse on nine-year-old girl in viral video

Police said there was no sign of abuse on the body of a girl who was allegedly abused by her parents before she was chased out of the house, as claimed by a video clip which went viral on social media yesterday. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Jan 10 — Police said there was no sign of abuse on the body of a girl who was allegedly abused by her parents before she was chased out of the house, as claimed by a video clip which went viral on social media yesterday.

Shah Alam district deputy police chief Supt Ramsay Anak Embol said the nine-year-old local girl was found by members of the public near Taipan Setia Alam here at around 4pm yesterday, and was handed over to her parents around 6.45pm, the same day.

“The girl was first handed over to auxiliary police around 6 pm, before her parents came to the Setia Alam police station to take her home.

“The victim’s parents will also lodge a police report related to the viral video and will have their statement taken. Individuals who made the recording will also be called to assist the police investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Ramsay said the girl was carrying a suitcase on a bicycle.

Yesterday, a video clip of a girl, who was found near Taipan Setia Alam, allegedly abused by her parents and trying to locate her grandmother’s house in Klang, went viral on social media. — Bernama