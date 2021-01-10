Setiu Magistrate, Sessions Court to operate from new premises

PERMAISURI, Jan 10 — After 33 years, the Setiu Sessions and Magistrate’s Courts can finally operate in a more comfortable environment, having moved to a new premises.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said although the new premises was a rented two-storey shophouse, it had comfortable courtrooms and ample parking in the area.

“I made a visit to the old court (house) in June last year and when I saw the uncomfortable condition, in terms of seating and basic facilities, the federal government took steps to rent this two-storey shophouse as a temporarily measure.

“At the same time we are working to build a new building in Kampung Binjai Manis, here, on a three acre (1.21 hectares) site. The project is expected to be implemented in 2023 at a cost of RM30 million,” he told reporters after visiting the Setiu Magistrate’s Court, at Sungai Tarom here today.

Takiyuddin said the government would also focus on five circuit courts, one in Johor, two each in Sabah and Sarawak, which are in unsatisfactory condition.

“I will go to Johor next week to see the condition of the court there, whether it needs to be improved or requires a new court,” he added.

He said a new court, costing RM30 million would be built in Sik, Kedah.

The old Setiu Magistrate’s Court was opened by then Terengganu Menteri Besar Tan Sri Wan Mokhtar Ahmad on July 8, 1988. — Bernama