Rafizi Ramli hashtags #kalahkalah for Malaysia in anticipation of another Covid lockdown

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Former PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli predicts longer suffering for Malaysia and her people in the battle against Covid-19, which shows no signs of retreating.

The one-time Pandan MP said he is resigned to another lockdown being announced soon to arrest the latest coronavirus surge, noting that infections were out of control.

“I surrender, and I understand, but for the millions of rakyat, just like me, they have responsibilities; the lockdown is a big price to pay,” he posted on his Facebook post today.

The basic reproduction number for Covid-19 in Malaysia is currently at 1.12; the Health director-general has warned that daily cases could shoot up to 8,000 by March if the r-nought value rises to 1.2.

While he is resigned to the lockdown, Rafizi said he and millions of other Malaysians are angry with the ruling politicians for what they see as a preventable disaster.

He blamed the current scenario on what he described as political greed dating back to February last year, which he said was exacerbated by the Sabah election last September.

“Without the Sabah State Election, the Covid-19 third wave would not happen.

“This is a test and only with a lockdown can it be contained, but I’m very angry that no one has come forward to claim responsibility,” he said.

He said that the biggest losers in the pandemic have been ordinary people who have been fined, jailed and died during the movement control orders and its various iterations. Those who survived struggle to land jobs or keep them, he said.

“The ministers and politicians, not even one, have lost their jobs,” he added.

He also pointed out that wage subsidies promised last year by the government have run out of funds and disclosed that he is also struggling to keep his company afloat.

“I have 110 staff, the total amount of wages to be paid is RM500,000+ a month.

“With the deteriorating economy, although used to new normal, businesses are deteriorating.

“That’s the fate of ordinary people like us, lose-lose #kalahkalah,” he wrote.

Rafizi suggested that Malaysia deserves its current predicament, noting that if the current state were to happen anywhere else, the citizens would have made the politicians pay.

“In Malaysia, it’s alright, as long as there is Malays and Islam, lose-lose also it’s alright,” he said.

“I am resigned to the fact that Malaysians are the type that can’t be bothered and enjoy being bullied, as long as the bully is of the same race.

“All the best to you, take care of each other even though it is definitely a lose-lose situation,” he added.

Malaysia has had 542 deaths and 133,559 case cases so far with the number set to increase in the coming months.

The national daily record was 3,027 cases on January 7.

The government is mulling stricter SOPs for several sectors and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin is expected to make the announcement tomorrow.