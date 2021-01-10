MMEA finds drugs at buoy in waters off Batu Pahat

BATU PAHAT, Jan 10 Jan — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has uncovered another tactic by smugglers with the discovery of about eight kilogrammes of syabu at a buoy in the waters of Sungai Sarang Buaya yesterday.

Batu Pahat Zone Maritimed director Commander Mohamad Othman said the drug, worth RM440,000, was found by the MMEA members who were patrolling the waters off Batu Pahat to Muar at about 2pm.

He said the MMEA team detected a suspicious object at the buoy at Permatang Kuala, about five nautical miles south of Sungai Sarang Buaya.

“As the Maritime members approached the buoy, they saw a barrel containing packages wrapped with black plastic sheet floating and following inspection, found eight packets of Chinese tea sachets containing crystal powder, believed to be syabu,” he said in a statement today.

He said the items were then sent to the Batu Pahat Maritime for further action. — Bernama