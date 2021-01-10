Deputy sec-gen: Women Ministry creates special squad to assist flood-hit victims

Residents ride a digger vehicle through floodwaters following heavy monsoon downpour in Lanchang, Pahang January 6, 2021. — AFP pic

KOTA TINGGI, Jan 10 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM), through the Social Welfare Department, has created “Skuad Prihatin Negara (SPN)”, a special squad tasked with helping those affected by floods.

The ministry’s deputy secretary-general (Operations) Mohd Yusri Mohd Yusoff said the volunteer and welfare squad would comprise individuals from the ministry, non-governmental organisations, companies and the general public.

He said the squad’s creation reflected the government’s concern on issues and problems of the people and would implement social and humanitarian work in line with providing aid to the people at the grassroots.

“On understanding the current needs of our country in facing floods which have affected the daily lives of some Malaysians, the ministry has taken the initiative to create SPN in its efforts to help those affected by the floods and also during the post-flood period.

“As a start, SPN volunteers, including ministry employees themselves will assist affected communities in Kota Tinggi district,” he said in a statement here today.

Yusri said the squad will provide community-based services that are more people-friendly and practical to those in need.

He added that the squad is scheduled to be launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during the launch of Kembara Prihatin Negara on Jan 15 in Pagoh.

“It is hoped that the implementation of this programme would help alleviate the burden of flood victims in addition to inculcating the spirit of cooperation and helping one another among our communities,” he said.

Those interested to become SPN volunteers can contact their nearest district social welfare office. — Bernama