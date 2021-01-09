State Health Dept director warns complacent Sarawakians following Covid-19 surge

State Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing said Kuching could soon turn into a red zone . — Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Jan 9 — State Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing today urged Sarawakians to cooperate with the health authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19 following an increase in cases.

He warned that the Kuching district can turn into a red zone soon if cases continue to rise.

“A lot of districts have turned yellow and may soon turn orange or red. If we are not careful, our healthcare system will be easily overwhelmed just like what is happening in Peninsular Malaysia now.

“We don’t want this to happen to Sarawak,” he said in a statement today.

He said one of the main concerns is that those infected with Covid-19 are either showing no symptoms or very mild symptoms that can be easily ignored.

Dr Chin said previously spared districts like Sri Aman, Betong, Kapit and Lawas are currently reporting positive cases.

“Friends are infecting one another through their social group gatherings. Therefore, I would like to urge everyone that if you love yourself, your family and your state Sarawak, it is important that you practice physical social distancing at all times with people around you,” he said.

He also urged those who feel they have been exposed to get tested as soon as possible.

“If you are unwell, no matter how mild the symptoms are please see a doctor and request for a covid-19 swab testing,” he said.

He advised parents to not send their unwell children to child care centres or school.

“We sincerely need the participation and contribution of everyone to help control Covid-19 infection,” Dr Chin said.