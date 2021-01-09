Air Selangor: Water supply in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Hulu Langat restored by 57pc

Air Selangor is making efforts to stabilise the distribution system to ensure consumers are able to get their water supply soon. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Water supply in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling and Hulu Langat, which was disrupted due to a burst pipe at Jalan Sering, Taman Sungai Sering, in Cheras yesterday, has been restored by 57 per cent as at 7 am today.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head Elina Baseri said the recovery percentage of water supply in Hulu Langat was 90 per cent, Petaling (70 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur (10 per cent).

“Work to repair the burst pipe was completed at 11pm yesterday and water supply began to be channelled to consumers at 2am and is expected to be fully restored at 6am today.

“The restoration of water supply to the affected areas is in stages depending on location and distance of the consumers’ premises. Water supply assistance through tankers is being mobilised to affected consumers,” she said in a statement today.

Air Selangor is making efforts to stabilise the distribution system to ensure consumers are able to get their water supply soon.

The public can obtain the latest status on water supply from at the Air Selangor website at www.airselangor.com, as well as Air Selangor Twitter, Facebook and Instagram account or call 15300. — Bernama