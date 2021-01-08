Sabah CM says meeting with PM, federal ministers to discuss state’s development

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor speaks a press conference at the Sabah state administrative building in Kota Kinabalu September 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 8 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor today said the meeting he had with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday was to discuss the implementation of plans and initiatives to further develop the state.

Hajiji said the plans and initiatives outlined under the state’s and national budgets for 2021 were discussed in detail to coordinate the efforts made by the state and federal governments.

“Key discussion was to have proper coordination to ensure the smooth running of all the plans.

“Also a major agenda (of discussion) was the Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan 2021-2025 which emphasises the agriculture, tourism and manufacturing sectors as the main catalyst for Sabah’s economy,” he said in a statement here today.

The Chief Minister also had separate meetings with Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, and Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah on Wednesday.

Hajiji said the meeting with Saifuddin was focused on the national digital infrastructure plan, Jalinan Digital Negara (Jendela) that would widen the 4G coverage and improve internet speed in Sabah.

Yesterday, he also met with Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz; Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri; and Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Ronald Kiandee.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Hajiji said he was grateful for the trust given by Muhyiddin in appointing him as the state Perikatan Nasional (PN) Liaison Committee chairman.

“The appointment is a huge responsibility to form and strengthen the organisation and party direction at the state level right down to the grassroots,” he said.

He said a meeting was conducted today, attended by Sabah PN component parties leadership comprising Bersatu, STAR, SAPP, and PAS where a consensus decision had been reached on four matters.

They are to establish and streamline the organisation and the coalition’s work direction right down to the grassroots level; to ensure that PN component parties in Sabah effectively serve the people for their well-being; to pledge full support for Muhyiddin’s leadership and the PN government at the federal level; and to strengthen the cooperation between PN, Barisan Nasional and Parti Bersatu Sabah to solidify GRS-led government in Sabah. — Bernama