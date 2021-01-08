MMEA detains Mongolian-registered ship for anchoring illegally in Port Dickson

MMEA detained the MV Bistari at 11.40am in an Op Benteng operation after failing to show permission to anchor there from the Malaysian Maritime Department (Mardep). — Picture by Dawn Chin

SEREMBAN, Jan 8 ― The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a Mongolian-registered merchant ship for anchoring without permission about 3.9 nautical miles west of Pulau Arang-Arang, Port Dickson, yesterday.

Its Melaka/Negri Sembilan director Captain (Maritime) Haris Fadzillah Abdullah said the MV Bistari was detained at 11.40am in an Op Benteng operation after failing to show permission to anchor there from the Malaysian Maritime Department (Mardep).

“The MV Bistari is manned by seven crewmembers including its captain all of whom are Indonesian nationals, aged 21 to 53 years, and possess valid identity documents.

“The cargo ship loaded with goods is believed to be on its way from Penang to Pekan Baru, Indonesia,” he said in a statement here today.

He said all the crewmembers were brought to the Melaka/Negeri Sembilan Mardep headquarters for further action and that the case is being investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952. ― Bernama