Malaysiakini confirms its staff tested positive for Covid-19

News portal Malaysiakini confirmed that a staff has tested positive for Covid-19. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 ― A staff from Malaysiakini has tested positive for Covid-19, the news portal reported early this morning.

The infected worker was said to be from the company's management team.

The firm has temporarily shut down its main office in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, for sanitisation.

Employees identified as close contacts have also been told to get tested and self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Those identified as secondary contacts have also been told to self-quarantine and get tested after two weeks,” the firm said.