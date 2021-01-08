Khairy slams Ahmad Maslan: Don’t speak on Umno’s behalf on ongoing court cases

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during the launch of the Malaysia Grand Challenge in Putrajaya January 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Umno MP Khairy Jamaluddin took to his Instagram today sarcastically dissing his party’s secretary general, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan for claiming Umno was upset with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government over several court cases.

The Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister said that Ahmad’s statement does not represent the party.

“Please don’t speak on behalf of the party when it comes to this. More like you and a few others want to see executive interference in the judicial process. Then we are no better than Tommy Thomas and (Lim) Guan Eng,” he said on his Instagram story.

Khairy was referring then Appellate and Trial Division/Deputy Public Prosecutor head Mohamad Hanafiah Zakaria — who dropped charges against DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng — claiming that it was clear that the prosecution could not win the case.

Ahmad is currently facing trial for failing to declare RM2 million income received from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and for giving false statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had said the party wants the next general election to be held immediately, saying polls have been held in other countries during the pandemic.

The Umno general assembly will decide on January 31 to see if the party will seek fresh elections by the first quarter of 2021, depending on the Covid-19 situation.