Ismail Sabri: Teachers, lecturers must undergo swab tests before heading back to Sabah, Sarawak

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Teachers and lecturers along with their family members who are set to return to Sabah and Sarawak for their duties must first undergo a swab test, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said for those heading to Sabah the tests must be done three days before their departure, while those heading to Sarawak must undergo the tests shortly before or upon arrival at Sarawak’s entry points.

“The costs for the swab tests will be borne in full by the Health Ministry,” Ismail said during his press conference.

The minister added that those returning to Sarawak must also undergo quarantine immediately upon arrival, either at a designated quarantine centre or any location determined by the state government.

“The costs incurred during the duration of the quarantine period will be fully borne by the Sarawak state government,” he said.

In September last year, Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas announced a tightening of travel conditions for those seeking to enter the state, in the wake of increased Covid-19 cases in Sabah following its state election that same month.

Those who were allowed to enter were then subjected to a Home Surveillance Order for two weeks, required to wear a wristband, and to undergo a rapid test polymerase chain reaction swab test either upon arrival at the airport, on the second day, or 10th day.