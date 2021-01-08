Investigations underway after cop caught on camera assaulting motorcyclist, PJ police chief says (VIDEO)

A traffic police officer who was caught on camera assaulting a motorcyclist is now being investigated after footage of the incident went viral January 8, 2021. — Screenshot taken from video via PJ police

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — A traffic police officer who was caught on camera assaulting a motorcyclist is now being investigated after footage of the incident went viral today.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal confirmed that the alleged traffic personnel involved was an officer attached to the Petaling Jaya police headquarters.

“We have identified the personnel and also the victim. The personnel has lodged a report explaining his actions while the victim has yet to lodge a report.

“Regardless, we have initiated an investigation on the personnel. Our stand has been consistent, that any wrongdoing will be investigated carefully and action will be taken swiftly, according to the force’s rules and regulations and the law,” he said in a statement this evening.

Earlier, a 37 seconds video footage appears to be taken along Federal Highway near the Sunway Interchange began circulating on social media which depicted the officer allegedly throwing a punch towards a motorcyclist who had been detained for investigations.

Explaining the chronology of events, Nik Ezanee said a roadblock was deployed at the location involving seven low-ranking personnel and a senior police personnel earlier today between 8am and 9am.

Subsequently, a couple on a motorcycle in their attempt to evade the roadblock had hit the legs of one of the policemen, before being arrested.

“The said motorcyclist was then issued with several summons for not using the motorcycle lane, expired road tax, and for not having a license.

“A police search also revealed a total of 58 unpaid summons for various traffic offences,” he said.

Nik Ezanee said police have identified the motorcyclist involved and efforts to locate them were ongoing to assist in the investigations.

As for the police officer allegedly involved, Nik Ezanee said a police inquiry paper has been opened in regards to the incident and investigations are ongoing.

Separately, Selangor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Superintendent Azman Shariat said the police viewed the alleged incident which took place seriously.

“We will expedite our investigation to find out the truth and take the necessary course of action,” he said in a statement.