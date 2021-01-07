Two longhouses in Sri Aman under Covid-19 lockdown, says Uggah

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said this was to control the movements of residents and outsiders in these areas and to facilitate active case detection (ACD) in the two longhouses. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Jan 7 — Two longhouses in Ulu Undop and Lubok Antu in Sri Aman, some 200km from here, have been placed under a lockdown with immediate effect after the detection of local Covid-19 infections, said Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said this was to control the movements of residents and outsiders in these areas and to facilitate active case detection (ACD) in the two longhouses.

“The Sri Aman Disaster Management Committee has imposed a lockdown at Rumah Panjang Sungai Putong, Ulu Undop and Rumah Panjang Bui Panjai, Lubok Antu. The lockdown means no residents are allowed to go out of the longhouses,” he told a news conference here today.

Uggah said a team from the Social Welfare Department has been mobilised to deliver food to the affected residents during the ACD, which is expected to take at least 14 days.

The lockdown was imposed after two new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Sri Aman, including one involving an 86-year-old resident of Rumah Panjang Sungai Putong who had travelled to Rumah Panjang Bui Panjai in Lubok Antu, he said. — Bernama