Covid-19: Nine new clusters found in Selangor, KL, Putrajaya, Johor and Sarawak

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya November 25, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Malaysia recorded nine more Covid-19 clusters as new infections hit a record high of 3,027 cases.

In a statement today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the nine new clusters today involved Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Sarawak and Putrajaya.

The clusters have been identified as the Senai Murni, Hartamas construction site, Damai Pelangi, Jalan Ipoh construction site, Rungkup, Desa Setapak, Jalan Jaya, Ziarah Putra and Keranji Tabuan clusters.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Senai Murni cluster in Johor was detected on December 31 and 66 people were found positive so far.

The Hartamas construction site cluster in Hulu Langat, Selangor has so far seen 205 people being screened with 48 testing positive.

On the Damai Pelangi cluster in Hulu Selangor, Dr Noor Hisham said the positive cases were first detected on December 18.

“Twenty-one positive cases have been detected so far from screenings involving 871 people,” he said.

On the Jalan Ipoh construction site cluster in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur, Dr Noor Hisham said 570 people have been screened with 98 positive cases identified.

The first case in the Rungkup cluster from Kepong, Kuala Lumpur was identified on January 1. Since then, 67 people have been screened, of whom 20 were found positive.

The Desa Setapak cluster has led to 25 people being screened, with 15 found positive.

Dr Noor Hisham said the first case for the Jalan Jaya cluster from Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, tested positive on January 1 after showing symptoms; 45 individuals have been screened, with seven testing positive.

Meanwhile, on the Ziarah Putra cluster from Putrajaya, Dr Noor Hisham said the cluster has a total of seven positive cases from screenings involving 29 close contacts.

He added that the ninth new cluster, dubbed the Keranji Tabuan cluster in Kuching, Sarawak, was first detected on January 5 and so far, 54 people have been screened with six testing positive.

Dr Noor Hisham said since Covid-19 hit Malaysia, there have been 570 clusters reported, with 254 clusters currently active.