Beaufort flood evacuees happy to see Covid-19 SOPs in place at relief centre

A health worker takes the temperature of an evacuee at a flood relief centre. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

BEAUFORT, Jan 7 — Initially reluctant to move to temporary relief centres (PPS) due to the spread of Covid-19, now flood victims here can breathe a sigh of relief with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) implemented at the centre.

One of them, Siani Lamani, 57, from Kampung Bakalau, who was transferred to the PPS in Dewan Mohd Dun Banir here said that SOPs such as maintaining cleanliness have always been practiced by evacuees.

“Despite my concern over Covid-19, I still moved here with my two children because I was worried about safety due to flooding. But I feel relieved with the SOPs practiced here.

“Evacuating due to floods is common at either the beginning or the end of the year but to go through it during the Covid-19 pandemic brings new experiences as well as worries,” she told Bernama here today.

Recounting her experience, the water from Sungai Padas overflowed and almost hit the floor of her home and she moved to the PPS late yesterday afternoon for the safety of her children.

The mother of seven said that her husband stayed behind to protect the house from thieves.

Another flood victim at the PPS, Rumini Sontimi, 55, is confident that the SOPs practiced at the PPS can prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“The food preparation is organised and the PPS environment is also clean and we can even share stories with other flood victims,” she said.

Meanwhile, Beaufort district Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Mohd Mayroof Koibil said that the water level of Sungai Padas is still at the danger level of 8.80 metres.

He said that APM personnel are currently monitoring the affected villages and thus far the number of flood victims remained at 34 people from 13 families. — Bernama