Azmin vows to soldier on for Perikatan after being appointed Selangor chapter chief

Perikatan Nasional information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali delivering a speech at a ceremony with people in conjuction with the 16th Sabah State Election at Pusat Daerah Mengundi Tambalang, Kampung Bolong Baru, September 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Selangor Perikatan Nasional (PN) liaison chief Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has thanked its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for appointing him to head the coalition in Selangor.

He vowed to firmly uphold the trust and responsibility placed in him by strengthening and augmenting PN’s machinery in the state.

“Selangor is a cosmopolitan and progressive state, with its diverse and dynamic rakyat an asset in ensuring Selangor is a developed state and main contributor to the national economy,” Azmin said in a statement.

The Gombak MP said PN is aware that the current challenge is to ensure a stable government and that it will pay its fullest attention to efforts guaranteeing the rakyat’s safety and the nation’s economic vitality.

“Selangor PN is determined to embrace the rakyat’s aspirations. To this, it will continue to push for rakyat-caring policies, spearhead new economic growth, and guarantee the delivery of efficient service to the rakyat in these challenging times.

“To ensure this succeeds, Selangor PN will continue to foster unity among the rakyat to collectively work in national development efforts,” he said.

Azmin called upon all PN component patients, its leadership and grassroots activists to immediately synchronise their energies into a new synergy.

“Let us work towards this aim for the rakyat’s prosperity and the country’s stability,” he said.

Yesterday, PN appointed 14 chapter chiefs for each state and Federal Territories, in what it said is a move to strengthen the ruling coalition.

PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin announced the appointments after the coalition’s supreme council meeting.