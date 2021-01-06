Actor Boy Iman, company fined RM5,000 for failing to comply with tribunal award

Actor and producer Noruliman A Rahman, who is better known as ‘Boy Iman’, and his company DBI Properties Sdn Bhd were fined a total of RM5,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for not complying with the award issued by the Malaysian Consumer Claims Tribunal. — Picture via Instagram/dbi_datodrboyiman

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 6 — Actor and producer Noruliman A Rahman, 41, who is better known as ‘Boy Iman’, and his company DBI Properties Sdn Bhd were fined a total of RM5,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for not complying with the award issued by the Malaysian Consumer Claims Tribunal (TTPM) three years ago.

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim meted out a fine of RM3,000 in default one year’s jail against Boy Iman, and an RM2,000 fine against the company, after the accused pleaded guilty.

According to the charge, Boy Iman and DBI Propeties were found to have failed to comply with the TTPM award dated February 28, 2017, made at the TTPM office here, which ordered the accused and his company to pay RM12,000 to Hanis Mohd Samah, 58, as the claimant, within 14 days of the award being handed down.

The offence under Section 117 (1) of the Consumer Protection Act 1999 is punishable under the same section, which provides for a maximum fine of RM10,000, or imprisonment for up to two years.

Earlier, during mitigation, Boy Iman’s lawyer Mohd Asmawi Mohd Yusof requested the court to set a minimum fine as his client had paid half of the amount awarded by the tribunal.

“Previously, the accused had paid RM6,000, while the balance would be paid by another partner in the company, but the promised payment was not made. During the discussion, the accused and his partner had each agreed to pay half of the amount. The accused has also been declared bankrupt,” he said. — Bernama