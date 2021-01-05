Police to investigate employers bringing in illegal workers to Sarawak, says DCM

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the employer’s irresponsible actions could affect the health of the people of Sarawak, especially as the state is still facing the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Jan 5 — Police will conduct an investigation on employers who bring in illegal immigrants to work in Sarawak, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, said the employer’s irresponsible actions could affect the health of the people of Sarawak, especially as the state is still facing the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For example, take the case in Sibu where four foreigners were found (Covid-19) positive. When entering Sarawak, they used the Tebedu Road (along the Malaysia-Indonesia border). They must have used public transport such as buses and these could lead to Covid-19 infections,” he told a press conference here today.

Uggah said Sarawak SDMC today also declared another new cluster, the Sayap Cluster involving Miri and Kota Kinabalu (Sabah) districts.

“The case index for the cluster is the 1,116th case that was detected on December 31, 2020 as a result of screening of symptomatic individuals at a private hospital in Miri,” he said. — Bernama