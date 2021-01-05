Penang allocates RM500,000 to subsidise childcare centres for B40 group

Chong Eng said the Penang state government has approved a Childcare Aid Scheme to subsidise childcare fees for the B40 group in Penang. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 5 — The Penang state government has approved a Childcare Aid Scheme to subsidise childcare fees for the B40 group in Penang.

State Social Development and Non-Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Chong Eng said a total of RM501,200 has been set aside for the scheme for 2021.

“The fund is to provide a RM50 subsidy in childcare centre fees each month for about 707 children from the B40 group,” she said during a press conference today.

Chong said a one-off incentive of RM1,000 will also be given to 77 childcare centre operators that charges monthly fees of less than RM500.

She said the allocation will be channelled to the state Welfare Department to distribute the funds through the childcare centre operators to subsidise fees for children from B40 groups.

She said each childcare centre will need to submit the application for the subsidy on behalf of the parents along with the necessary documentations.

“The application forms will be distributed to all of the childcare centres identified by the state Welfare Department from tomorrow onwards and completed applications must be submitted before January 29,” she said.

The Padang Lalang assemblyman said a survey by the Penang Women Development Corporation found that high fees was one of the reasons why parents do not send their children to childcare centres which led to fewer mothers being able to return to work.

“If more childcare centres charge reasonable fees, then more mothers can go back to join the workforce,” she said.

She said it is also important for more reasonably-priced childcare centres to be set up to provide healthy and educational childcare services.

“This is so that both parents can work to support their family especially during the current global economic situation,” she said.