Notify district Disaster Operations Control Centre of public social gatherings in Sabah, says state minister

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 5 — The district Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) should be informed of any social activity or event involving public gathering in the state.

Sabah Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun in a statement today said this was to ease monitoring of adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the local authorities.

Masidi, who is also the state’s spokesman for Covid-19, said Sabah today recorded 383 new positive cases, up by 80 compared to yesterday’s figure, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 38,555.

He said five deaths from the viral infection were also recorded, comprising two in Lahad Datu and one case each in Kota Kinabalu, Kinabatangan and Sandakan, while a new cluster, Tombovo Cluster, was detected today in Putatan.

To date, 32.77 per cent of the total of 6,392 beds at the hospitals and Low-Risk Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) are in use. — Bernama