Motion rejecting Umno-Bersatu cooperation is among many moved by Umno divisions, says Ismail Sabri

Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrives at the Magellan Sutera Resort in Kota Kinabalu September 27, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The motion to reject political cooperation between Umno and Bersatu is not the only motion moved by Umno divisions to be considered by the party’s Motion Committee for debate at the party General Assembly scheduled to take place at the end of this month.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said there were many other motions including the ones to reject the cooperation with DAP and PKR, ‘No DAP No Anwar’, and to strengthen cooperation with PAS and Muafakat Nasional.

“There are many motions, not just one. The motions moved by the divisions will be brought to the party’s Supreme Council (MT) meeting (tomorrow) before they pass it on to the (Motion) committee to be considered,” he told a press conference at Wisma Pertahanan here today.

He said Umno has a clear constitution as well as rules and during divisional delegates meetings, party members are free to voice their views and opinions on the party.

Last Sunday, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Barisan Nasional chairman, said Umno Supreme Council will make a decision regarding the party’s stance on the political cooperation with Bersatu tomorrow after 143 out of 191 Umno divisions agreed with the motion to reject the cooperation with Bersatu in the next general election. — Bernama