MCMC official on graft trial claims MACC officer was coached, lodges police report

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — A Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) official on trial for corruption has lodged a police report alleging that a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer was coached for the corruption trial last month.

The police report dated December 16 sighted by Bernama was lodged by MCMC deputy director (post and e-commerce) Mohd Iskandar King, 43, who was slapped with three counts of bribery amounting to RM87,000 on December 19, 2019 in connection with the approval of the Universal Service Provision (USP) project.

He pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here on December 19, 2019.

In the police report, Mohd Iskandar claimed that during the case proceedings on December 16, the MACC officer who acted as the prosecution witness testified under oath that he had been coached to testify by his colleague who was also a prosecution witness.

“The officer’s confession has already been recorded by the Kuala Lumpur Criminal Sessions Court’s CCTV in video and audio,” the report read.

In the report, Mohd Iskandar explained that the basis of his complaint was because such an action could affect his trial.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai in a brief Whatsapp message to Bernama confirmed that they had received a report on the matter.

Iskandar when contacted by Bernama also confirmed that he had lodged the report but did not want to elaborate further.

Meanwhile, Iskandar’s lawyer, Sivahnanthan Ragava said that the matter would be left to the police to handle. — Bernama