Man fined RM3,000 for RM50 bribe to cop in Taiping

M. Vivegananta, 26, was fined RM3,000 at the Sessions Court in Ipoh January 5, 2021. — PIX BY JOHN BUNYAN

IPOH, Jan 5 — A lorry driver assistant was today fined RM3,000 after pleading guilty to attempting to bribe a policeman Taiping last June.

M. Vivegananta, 26, was charged at the Sessions Court here with offering RM50 to Sergeant Tomeromatamini Hossin at a roadblock in Kuala Sepetang, Taiping at about 10.15am on June 24, 2020.

The bribe was an inducement to Tomeromatamini, who is attached to the Pokok Assam police station, to turn a blind eye to Vivegananta as the latter did not have the required commercial vehicle licence under Section 56 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 to operate the lorry.

The charge under Section 214 of the Penal Code carries a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, or fine, or both.

Vivegananta pled guilty before judge S. Indra Nehru and paid the fine.

Nurul Wahida Jalaluddin who is attached to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer Kathan Maruthamuthu.