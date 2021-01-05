Environment Ministry to strengthens mitigation efforts to combat climate change, says minister

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man speaks during a press conference at its ministry in Putrajaya September 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The Environment and Water Ministry (Mewa) will strengthen mitigation efforts in line with the country’s obligations and commitments to combat climate change under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Its minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the Third Biennal Update Report (BUR3) was the country’s reporting obligation containing information since 2016, which was submitted officially to UNFCCC on Dec 31.

“The BUR3 report covers greenhouse gas (GHG) emission initiatives and mitigation efforts at the national level in the forestry, energy and waste sectors.

“The government is examining and exploring potential methods to implement additional mitigation efforts in new sectors, such as renewable energy, electric transport and waste management,” he said in a statement today.

Tuan Ibrahim said the Cabinet papers on Malaysia’s BUR3 report to UNFCCC and the strengthening of the country’s management of climate change had been tabled during the Cabinet meeting on Dec 23.

“The Cabinet unanimously agreed with the suggested recommendations in both papers, besides agreeing that the ministry develops and strengthens the legal framework and climate change institutions through the ‘whole of government approach’ in developing policies and executing actions to combat climate change.

“The Cabinet’s decision shows the government’s high commitment to fighting climate change by playing its role together with the global community towards development,” he said.

According to Tuan Ibrahim, the ministry has also implemented several initiatives that support efforts to reduce carbon emissions such as the Low Carbon Cities Framework (LCCF), Low Carbon Cities Master Plan (LCCMP) and Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB). — Bernama