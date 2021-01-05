Don’t gamble on Sarawak’s future, make wise decisions in state polls, CM urges Sarawakians

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaks during a press conference in Kuching November 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Jan 5 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg has urged Sarawakians not to gamble on their future but instead make wise decisions in the coming state election.

He expressed his belief that Sarawak should have a strong state government that prioritises the state and the people of Sarawak and cautioned that Sarawak was like a ‘pretty woman’, where many people were trying to court her and grab her.

“Sarawak is so pretty (and) everything is there. Actually it is an envy of other areas, so people want to take over Sarawak.

“One area they will try to exploit is to split us. They will split us and then at the end of the day they will take over everything.

“I am not saying you must protect your leaders’ interest. Leaders come and go. I may be here but when the time comes, I will also retire,” he said at the earth breaking ceremony of the Sports/Community Hall Innovative Hub in Batu Kawa here today.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman said Sarawakians must support the leadership that were experienced and trained, as they were fortunate that past leaders had trained them.

He noted that his chief ministership did not come just like that, as he had been in politics for 40 years and was trained by the past leaders.

Thus, he said it was important that Sarawakians chose leaders that were trained and after being trained, these leaders had to be fair to all communities in Sarawak.

“So don’t gamble your future because in the next 10 years, God willing, we will be a developed state.

“Our economy must be upgraded into a modern economy. Protect Sarawak from the influences that can split us, the people of Sarawak. Only Sarawakians can look after Sarawak,” he said.

Abang Johari believed that Sarawak was on the right track and on the right standing, saying its economic fundamentals were very strong and that Sarawak had a strong financial position, having extra income.

He said he would continue to fight for Sarawak’s rights and strengthen the state financial standing if he continued to get strong support from all Sarawakians.

“If the people of Sarawak are behind the government that prioritise Sarawak, not because we want independence, but we protect our rights, then we will pursue based on our constitutional rights.

“Since Adenan, we have a good direction already. Now, all our fundamentals are right,” he said.

He said that over in Peninsula Malaysia, they continue fighting over who should become Prime Minister whereas over here in Sarawak the government was busy doing projects for the people.

He said leaders in GPS don’t fight and they pursue all that are good for the people of Sarawak.

“Therefore, we must continue to have a strong state government that prioritise the state of Sarawak and the people of Sarawak,” he reiterated.

Also present at the earth breaking ceremony was Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian. — Borneo Post