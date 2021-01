Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan is currently receiving medical attention for COVID 19 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. — Picture courtesy of Jeffrey Kitingan

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 4 — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is undergoing treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The state agriculture and fisheries minister took a Covid-19 swab test on Sunday that has since been confirmed to be positive, said his political secretary Arlinsia Agang.

“His condition remains stable,” said the statement.

MORE TO COME