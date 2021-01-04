Parti Bersatu Sabah kicks off 2021 with shakeup

Describing it as a move to rejuvenate the party’s leadership, PBS president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said the new appointees are proven youthful leaders who have been loyal to the party and contributed towards its growth. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PENAMPANG, Jan 4 — In a New Year shake-up, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) has announced the promotion of its secretary-general Datuk Jahid Jahim to deputy president.

The party’s information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai will now assume the role of secretary-general.

Describing it as a move to rejuvenate the party’s leadership, PBS president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said the new appointees are proven youthful leaders who have been loyal to the party and contributed towards its growth.

“With the appointment of Jahid as the party’s number two, it will not only strengthen the Muslim arm of the party, but also ensures the existing support from Bumiputera Muslims towards PBS will continue to increase.

“This is also to prove that we in PBS have been listening to the demands from all supporters of all ethnicities for a renewal of leadership from the younger generation,” he said.

Jahid, who is also state rural development minister, has been named as acting deputy president under the Bumiputera Muslim quota and will join Datuk Yee Moh Chai and Datuk Radin Malleh as deputy presidents.

Since Kiulu assemblyman Bangkuai is the new secretary-general, former assistant secretary-general and Matunggong assemblyman Datuk Julita Majungki was made the new information chief.

First-time assemblyman for Tandek Hendrus Anding was appointed as new assistant secretary-general and another first timer, Telupid assemblyman Jonnybone Kurumas Assistant, information chief.

Supreme council member Mursid Mohd Rais was promoted to vice-president while veterinarian Dr Samuil Mopun was made supreme council member.