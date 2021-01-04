Pahang Health Dept: No directive for Cameron Highlands visitors to undergo Covid-19 tests

Its director Datuk Dr Bahari Che Awang Ngah said the Notice of Closure Order for Premises that was viralled in the allegation was actually issued for the implementation of disinfection activities of a business outlet after a positive case was detected in the district. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, Jan 4 — The Pahang Health Department has denied issuing instructions for visitors to Cameron Highlands to undergo the Covid-19 detection test, as viralled on social media since yesterday.

Its director Datuk Dr Bahari Che Awang Ngah said the Notice of Closure Order for Premises that was viralled in the allegation was actually issued for the implementation of disinfection activities of a business outlet after a positive case was detected in the district.

“Subsequently, the Pahang Health Department has detected the place visited by the patient when in Cameron Highlands which led to the issuance of the notice.

“Close contact tracking activities have also been carried out and they have been segregated and screened for the Covid-19 detection test.

‘‘So, no instruction for the public to undergo the test was issued,” he said in a statement here, today.

Dr Bahari said this to comment on the photos of the closure notices on some business premises that were viralled on WhatsApp and Facebook with the dubious explanation that those who had just returned from holiday in Cameron Highlands needed to undergo a Covid-19 detection test.

The public was also advised to obtain information from authentic sources by contacting the Crisis Preparedness Response Centre (CPRC) online 09-5707985/7988 or via email [email protected], if they have any questions.

Apart from that, they could also browse the official Facebook of the Pahang State Health Department or the National CPRC telegram of the Ministry of Health Malaysia; https://t.me/cprckkm for accurate information on Covid-19 cases in the state, he added. — Bernama