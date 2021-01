According to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Selangor remained the state with the most new cases with 687 added since yesterday. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The Health Ministry reported 1,741 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 22,089.

According to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Selangor remained the state with the most new cases with 687 added since yesterday.

Seven more people have also died from Covid-19 while 1,010 patients have fully recovered.

MORE TO COME