Covid-19: Kelantan plans to open more low-risk quarantine centres

KOTA BARU, Jan 4 — The Kelantan government plans to open more field hospitals or better known as Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) following the increase in the number of cases in the state.

State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin said so far, the number of Covid-19 patients placed in three hospitals, namely Raja Perempuan Zainab 2 Hospital, Kuala Krai Hospital and Tumpat Hospital has reached 90 per cent.

“We are concerned about the increase in the number of infections (while) the capacity at the hospitals are insufficient. We are also in the midst of identifying several areas such as Ketereh and Panji to place Covid-19 positive patients,” he told reporters after inspecting the PKRC at Dewan Jubli Perak MPKB (Kota Bharu Municipal Council) here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Izani said PKRC preparations at the Dewan Jubli Perak are almost complete and can accommodate about 120 beds which would be supervised by Dr Mohd Azman Yaakob.

He said prior to this, there were 32 Covid-19 positive patients placed at the Nursing College here and all of them would be transferred to Dewan Jubli Perak.

“All those placed at the PKRC are aged 45 and below, with no other underlying health conditions while all confirmed positive patients without any symptoms, will be quarantine for 10 days after their first swab test,” he added. — Bernama