Air Selangor: Water supply to seven areas in Hulu Selangor restored at 6pm

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Water supply to seven areas in Hulu Selangor affected by the shutdown of the Sungai Selisek Water Treatment Plant (LRA) was fully restored at 6pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head Elina Baseri said, currently efforts are being made to restore water at the Kampung Orang Asli which is expected to recover by 7am tomorrow.

“Water aid assistance are still being mobilised for affected users through tanker lorries,” she said in a statement here today.

The LRA was forced to shut down at 5.40pm yesterday after water of Sungai Selisek rose to a critical level at its intakes due to continuous rain.

Air Selangor will update the status on the restoration of the water supply from time to time on its website at www.airselangor.com, as well as via Air Selangor’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts or for further details, contact the Selangor Water Liaison Centre at 15300, she added. — Bernama