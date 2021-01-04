Ahmad Jazlan to resign as MPOB chairman effective Wednesday, according to statement

In a statement today, Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub, who is also Machang Member of Parliament, said he had sent his resignation letter to the Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub is resigning from the post of chairman of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) effective Wednesday.

In a statement today, Ahmad Jazlan, who is also Machang Member of Parliament, said he had sent his resignation letter to the Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali today.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Minister for his belief in me in the course of carrying out my duties as MPOB chairman.

“I also appreciate all the cooperation given to me by the board members, management and all workers at MPOB during my stint at this agency.

“I pray that MPOB continues to progress and stay competitive by helping the rakyat involved in the commodity (palm) including the stakeholders,” he said.

It was reported today that Ahmad Jazlan had said he was ready to resign as MPOB chairman if the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government does not dissolve Parliament by the end of January. — Bernama