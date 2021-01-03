Najib: Umno was made to lead and must form the federal govt again

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 22, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Umno was formed on the basis that it will lead the nation, not to be led by others, said former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today.

Speaking at the Pekan Umno division annual meeting, Najib stated that the party must reject cooperation with Bersatu under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition and instead work towards claiming its position as the dominant party.

“At the moment, we do not lead, instead we are being led. For me, this is an unacceptable situation. Whatever the case is, Umno existed because we are the leading party.

“We hold the reins of the nation’s leadership since we are formed. Since Perikatan Nasional were formed, Barisan Nasional missed the return of such times,” he said during the meeting, a video of which was uploaded to his Facebook.

Najib instead said that Umno members should continue to strengthen ties with PAS under the Muafakat Nasional banner.

“The message is clear, we reject Bersatu, we want MN, we will defend Umno and PAS,” he said.

In his speech, Najib also lamented the fact that several Umno lawmakers had decided to jump sides following BN’s defeat in the 14th general election.

“One of the major problems that we face following the 2018 elections is the ‘frog’ culture became the culture of Umno.

“They won on Umno’s ticket, Umno voters and the hard work of people in Umno but because of self-interest, they jumped to another party.

“These people have kicked Umno when the party is down and now, they want our help to retain their seats. A lot of people have worked hard for the 2018 elections, not only they are not appreciated but even forgotten but these ‘frogs’ want their betrayal to be appreciated,” said Najib.

Najib was referring to several Umno lawmakers who mainly jumped to Bersatu following the 2018 elections.

The most prominent being Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, who had served a cabinet minister before under the BN administration, but then jumped over to Bersatu and now served as the latter party secretary-general.

Najib’s speech today came among a wave of other Umno division delegation who have spoken out against cooperation with Bersatu.

Many, including Umno Penang, stated they will defend all their seats including the ones that had jumped to Bersatu.

Pulai Umno division had even signed a resolution to back out of supporting the PN administration, effectively forcing a general election.