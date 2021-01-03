Ismail Sabri: Strengthen ties among Malay-Muslim parties to avoid split during GE15

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob attends a press conference in Putrajaya May 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

BERA, Jan 3 — Efforts to strengthen the cooperation among Malay-Muslim parties should be intensified to avoid split, said Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said a suitable formula was needed to ensure that there would be no clash between the parties in the next general election.

“I understand that so far, negotiations on seat allocation are still ongoing because we are trying to avoid a clash between Umno, PAS and Bersatu,” he said.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Senior Defence Minister, said this to reporters after launching the Bera Umno Division delegates meeting at the Bera Padang Luas District Council hall here today.

He also informed that the Bera Umno will continue to support any party that champions the Malay, Muslim and Bumiputera agendas, as well as adheres to the ‘No DAP, No Anwar’ stand. — Bernama