EPF to close George Town, Shah Alam branches temporarily

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) logo is seen at its headquarters on Jalan Raja Laut January 22, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is temporarily closing its George Town and Shah Alam offices and counters to facilitate the disinfection and sanitation of the premises after a number of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

EPF George Town will be closed for two days starting tomorrow and reopen on January 6 while EPF Shah Alam will be closed tomorrow and reopen on January 5.

“Members who have made prior appointments to the related branches are advised to log onto the Janji Temu Online (JTO) facility to reschedule their visits to a later date. Members may also visit other EPF branches, which continue to operate as usual, or transact online via i-Akaun for selected services,” it said in a statement today.

The EPF said it is taking the necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of its employees and members of the public.

All service employees at the related branches will be taking the Covid-19 swab test and, if found positive, will undergo the mandatory 10-day quarantine in accordance with the National Security Council’s guideline, it said.

Meanwhile, the statement said EPF Kota Kinabalu will be reopened tomorrow after being closed on December 31, 2020.

The EPF said those who wish for clarification may call its contact management centre at 03-8922 6000 or refer to the EPF website at www.kwsp.gov.my. — Bernama