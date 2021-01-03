Air Selangor: Sungai Selisek water treatment plant shut down, eight areas affected

Selangor Water Management Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications Chief Elina Baseri said the water of Sungai Selisek rose to a critical level at its intakes due to continuous rain forcing it to be shut down at 5.40 pm. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Eight areas in Hulu Selangor are expected to experience unscheduled supply disruptions after the Sungai Selisek Water Treatment Plant (LRA) is forced to shut down today.

Selangor Water Management Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications Chief Elina Baseri said the water of Sungai Selisek rose to a critical level at its intakes due to continuous rain forcing it to be shut down at 5.40 pm.

She said the areas affected were Kampung Sungai Nilam/Kampung Seri Pagi, Kampung Lalang, Rumah Murah PKT 2 Sungai Selisek, Kampung Serigala.

Kampung Orang Asli, Kampung Bahom, Kampung Sekolah/Kuarters Klinik and Kampung Gesir Tengah.

She said it was not known when the LRA would resume operations at this time as the rain had not stopped.

“Air Selangor must also ensure that all equipment at the LRA is in good condition and can function without compromising the safety of Air Selangor staff, especially involving electric current,” she said in a statement today.

She said any further developments would be posted on the website www.airselangor.com.

Users could also refer to all Air Selangor official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or contact the Selangor Water Liaison Centre at 15300, she added. — Bernama