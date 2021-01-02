Zahidi urges Youth, Puteri Umno members to venture into business

Umno Supreme Council member who is also Padang Besar Umno chief Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the division sought to empower its Youth and Puteri members by encouraging them to venture into the business field. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PADANG BESAR, Jan 2 — Umno Youth and Puteri Umno members have been urged to venture into business in efforts to develop themselves as well as the country.

Umno Supreme Council member who is also Padang Besar Umno chief Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the division sought to empower its Youth and Puteri members by encouraging them to venture into the business field.

“We encourage Umno Youth and Puteri Umno in the state to be involved in business because the opportunities are always wide open,” he told Bernama here today.

He said this move would also benefit the state’s economy.

Citing Padang Besar as an example, he said the area has resources that are yet to be explored and developed such as resources in tourism, among others.

Earlier, Zahidi officiated the Padang Besar Puteri Umno delegates meeting at Dewan Shaari Jusoh, Mata Ayer.

On the Padang Besar Umno division meeting that will take place tomorrow, Zahidi, who is also the Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister, said the meeting would seek to explain the importance of cooperation between Malay parties within the Perikatan National coalition. — Bernama