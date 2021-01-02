Covid-19: Social activities lead to emergence of Batu 8 Tambunan cluster

Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said four positive cases were recorded today bringing the total cumulative cases to 52. — Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 2 — The emergence of a new Covid-19 cluster reported in Sabah today, known as Batu 8 Tambunan cluster was traced back to social activities namely padi harvesting and Christmas celebrations, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Masidi said four positive cases were recorded today bringing the total cumulative cases to 52.

“The cluster also recorded cases in other districts namely Ranau (three cases) and Kota Belud (two cases),” he said in a statement here today.

He said statistics from the state Health Department indicated that Sabah recorded 259 positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total cumulative cases to 37,553.

“One death was recorded in Sandakan. A total of 281 Covid-19 patients have recovered, bringing the total cumulative recovery to 35,154 people.

“A total of 1,720 patients are receiving treatment namely 621 at hospitals and 1,099 at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres (PKRC). The number of Covid-19 patients in the ICU (intensive care unit) is 55 people and 14 people need respiratory aids,” he said. — Bernama