Stop stigmatising, marginalising former Covid-19 patients, says Sabah CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor speaks a press conference at the Sabah state administrative building in Kota Kinabalu September 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 1 — The public is asked to do away with the stigma or the marginalising of former Covid-19 patients in order to help the former patients fully recover, especially in terms of their mental health.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said, as a former Covid-19 patient, he himself understood the situation experienced by the former patients of the virus who needed a supportive attitude towards them.

“When this happens, some in our society have the idea that when infected with this virus, the person is very dangerous, so some friends are scared and stay away.

“Actually, those who have recovered will not infect others with Covid-19, I myself have recovered from Covid-19, thank God for giving me another chance,” he said in an interview with Bernama and RTM here, today.

At the same time, he also reminded the public to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

According to him, the practise of maintaining discipline in the new norms must be followed such as always maintaining physical distancing, wearing face mask, washing hands and always maintaining personal hygiene.

“I urge the people to adhere to good discipline, but it is not necessary to the point of staying away from friends or former Covid-19 patients.

“We can interact with them as long as we observe the SOP. If we do, this God willing, we are free from Covid-19, in fact I always hope and pray that Covid-19 will end in Sabah shortly,” he said. — Bernama