Pulau Perhentian boat mishap: Four fishermen found safe, one still missing

KUALA BESUT, Jan 1 ― Four of the five fishermen reported missing after their boat capsized in Pulau Perhentian waters yesterday were found safe this morning.

Besut district police chief Supt Mohd Rozak Muhammad said skipper Tuan Azaha Tengku Long, 47; his son Tuan Arizal, 19; Mohd Azri Mohd Rosdi, 28; and another fisherman known only as Ujang, 40, all from Kelantan, were found near a resort on Pulau Perhentian Besar at about 8.45am.

“They were wearing life jackets and found safe by villagers, who took them to the Pulau Perhentian Health Clinic for treatment.

“Their condition was stable but they could not talk, probably still in shock over the incident. They will be taken to the mainland when the situation permits,” he said when contacted.

He said the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and police were intensifying their search for the fifth fisherman, Saari Saleh, 40, from Terengganu, who is still missing.

Their boat capsized at about 1pm after being hit by strong waves during heavy rain.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s KM AMAMAH ship, KILAT 28 boat and AW139 aircraft had been deployed together with assets from other agencies like the Fire and Rescue Department and Marine Department for the SAR.

“I have directed that the SAR be stepped up to identify the location of the missing victim,” he said in a statement issued in Putrajaya.

He said the ministry would continue to monitor the situation and coordinate the SAR among the agencies involved. ― Bernama