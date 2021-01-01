Over 25,000 summonses issued last year, says N. Sembilan Road Transport Department

SEREMBAN, Jan 1 ― A total of 25,039 summonses were issued by the Negri Sembilan Road Transport Department (RTD) from January 1 and December 31, last year, said its director Azrin Borhan.

He said during the period, a total 19,763 vehicles inspected and 28,946 offences recorded.

“The motor vehicle licence category tops the list of offences at 9,855 cases, followed by driving licence (9,107), technical (6,620) and overloading (3,364),” he said at a press conference after the new year’s eve’s operation here, yesterday.

Azrin said the department’s Motorcycle Enforcement Unit (UPB) and the Highway Enforcement Unit (UPLR) also detected seven major offences totalling 1,671 cases throughout last year, including red light offences, overtaking at double lines and driving on emergency lanes.

Meanwhile, during the two hours operation conducted in Senawang and Jempol starting at 8 pm last night, he said a total of 677 vehicles were inspected and 405 offences recorded.

During the operation, the police also issued 26 summonses for various offences while the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) arrested two individuals tested positive for methamphetamine and the Department of Environment (DOE) issued two inspection orders on vehicles.

The operation involved 158 officers and personnel from the RTD, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, AADK, Immigration Department and DOE. ― Bernama