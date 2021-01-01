Kuantan-Segamat road closed due to landslides

KUANTAN, Jan 1 — The Kuantan-Segamat road has been temporarily closed to all vehicles starting today, due to landslides at two locations — at KM63 and KM73 — in Pekan, near here.

Pekan district police chief Supt Mohd Razli Mohd Yusof said the landslides occurred at around 10am, believed to be due to continuous heavy rain that lasted for several hours in the area.

“However, no accidents or injuries were reported. For the safety of road users, the road is closed to facilitate repair works,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Razli said during the road closure, those from Kuantan wanting to go to Segamat can use the alternative route from Pekan town to Paloh Hinai then head to Leban Chondong and Muadzam Shah in Rompin.

Meanwhile, road users from Segamat travelling to Kuantan will be diverted to Leban Chondong before entering Pekan via Nenasi-Pekan-Kuantan road. — Bernama