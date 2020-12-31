Zuraida argues against lawsuit over PKR bond agreement, says it is unconstitutional

Zuraida Kamaruddin at a press conference in Putrajaya January 3, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Former PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin has claimed the bond she signed as its elected representative is unconstitutional and as such is invalid.

News portal Free Malaysia Today reported the Ampang MP as saying that the bond, which she signed prior to the 14th general election on May 9, 2018, breaches the right to freedom of association under Article 10 of Federal Constitution.

Zuraida said due to this, the party cannot execute the terms under the agreement, adding that signing it was not a compulsory requirement under election laws.

“This was something that was imposed against candidates like me, unilaterally.

“The bond’s terms are unfair, biased and placed restrictions on fundamental liberties,” she was quoted as saying.

Zuraida also argued that PKR is not entitled to any compensation from her under the Contracts Act 1950, since the party has never asked her to pay any renunciation of benefits she received since she was elected as Ampang MP in 2008.

“When I left PKR, they filed this civil action with mala fide intention and made it look like I have breached the laws.

“It is clear to me that this action was meant to bring disgrace against me and to seek funds for PKR,” she said.

Earlier on October 2, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail filed a lawsuit against Zuraida on behalf of the party for breaching the agreement, seeking up to RM10 million in damages.

PKR has said it is invoking Section 71 of the Act to establish its rights to recover compensation from the benefits Zuraida enjoys as Ampang MP, in addition to the benefits she received during her tenure as housing and local government minister.

Zuraida also acknowledged that it was not an easy decision for her to leave the party, having been a member since its inception in 1999.

“I was disappointed when I witnessed power struggle within PKR. During its elections (party president) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim sided with Rafizi Ramli’s camp that contested against Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s team,” she was quoted as saying.

Zuraida also accused Anwar of fomenting dissent in PKR when he appointed state leaders without considering the vote count by their members.

“I resigned because Anwar is not a fit and proper person to lead PKR and be the prime minister.

“Allegations of sexual misconduct have been made against Anwar since he returned to lead PKR,” she said.

Zuraida also said she intends to call Anwar’s accusers including Mohammed Yusoff Rawther and Aidil Azim Abu Adam to testify on her behalf when the lawsuit goes to trial.

“I will adduce evidence during the trial, evidence that has never come to public knowledge,” she declared.

Zuraida was one of 11 PKR MPs who left Pakatan Harapan in February and were subsequently sacked by the party.