We are Muafakat’s founders, so asking if we want to stay is moot, PAS sec-gen tells Perak MB

Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan says PAS should not have to declare publicly if it wants to remain in Muafakat Nasional, as the Islamist party is one of the pact’s main founders. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — PAS should not have to declare publicly if it wants to remain in Muafakat Nasional (MN), as the Islamist party is one of the pact’s main founders, its secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said.

His statement today, though not explicitly naming anyone, appears to be in response to a remark by Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad, who had reportedly asked PAS to state its party direction clearly, as to whether it wants to be in MN or Perikatan Nasional (PN).

News portal Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported Saarani as saying that this is to prevent a repeat of what transpired after the Sabah state polls in September which was won by PN via the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) alliance, which PAS was not a part of.

The party had stayed out of the state election, allowing its partner Barisan Nasional (BN) and GRS led by peninsula-based Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to campaign.

“PAS stands firm with the MN agreement, which was formed between Umno and PAS on September 14, 2019, which among others, agreed to forge cooperation by expanding the Islamic and Malay narrative, without denying the existence of the country’s many faiths, races and cultures and its core of political stability, racial harmony and national wellbeing.

“No other parties need to ask PAS to choose whether it wants to be with MN or not, as PAS is one of the main actors which planned and worked hard to form MN, on the basis of the unification of the ummah,” he said.

MORE TO COME