Pakatan willing to work with anyone? Dr Mahathir says Anwar has completely snubbed him

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaking during the Amanat Perjuangan 2021 event, in Shah Alam, December 31, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SHAH ALAM, Dec 31 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has alleged today that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has outright refused to work with him in any capacity, despite Pakatan Harapan (PH) stating that it is willing to cooperate with any parties to oppose Perikatan Nasional.

The Parti Pejuang Tanah Air chairman said in comparison he is more than willing to compromise in order to cooperate with Anwar, but still the PPH chairman still rejected the offer.

“Even with Bersatu out of Pakatan Harapan, we have another coalition called Pakatan Harapan Plus and we offered to work together with Pakatan Harapan. Anwar had rejected me wholeheartedly, [I] can’t even be anything, can’t even enter.

“He is the one that rejected me, not me,” he told reporters after a Selangor Pejuang event here, pointing out that Anwar had dismissed his suggestion for either him or Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal to become interim prime minister candidate.

“He insists on becoming prime minister but he cannot be the prime minister if he does not have enough support,’’ Dr Mahathir added.

Dr Mahathir also chided the Opposition Leader’s for previously claiming that he had enough support to form a new government.

“How many times has he said that he has the numbers, what was the recent one? He stated that he has a strong formidable and convincing number?... Nonsense,’’ the former prime minister said.

Anwar had previously said he will resign as PH chairman and Opposition Leader if he fails to prove he has the command of the majority of Dewan Rakyat, but nothing came out of this,

Dr Mahathir today also recalled Anwar’s claims that he has enough support to former a new government during then-Prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi’s tenure.

“If you want to believe what he has to say, that is your problem, but as far as I am concerned I don’t believe in whatever he says anymore,” he said.

Earlier this week, Anwar had stated that it is up to a consensus within Pakatan Harapan whether to work with Dr Mahathir again but stressed any cooperation must be reform driven.

Anwar also stated that the question of who should be the coalition’s prime minister choice is “irrelevant” provided said person adhere to the reform agenda.