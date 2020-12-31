Ahead of New Year, CM says 2021 starting line for Sarawak to become high-income state

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaks during a press conference following the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) general assembly in Kuching November 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Dec 31 — In his New Year Eve’s message today, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said 2021 will be the starting year for Sarawak to become a high-income developed state in 2030.

He said the state’s economic fundamental is strong and the financial position is now enhanced.

“A lot of Sarawakians who have returned from overseas are now working with Sarawak Petchem Sdn Bhd’s methanol plant in Bintulu, Sarawak Metro, Sarawak Multimedia Authority, just to mention a few.

“ I expect more will come back when our economy achieves positive transformation towards a modern economy in the next ten years,” he said.

He said since 2018 the state’s economy has been restructured through a number of approaches.

He added these include the establishment of Development Bank of Sarawak (DBoS), Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) and the construction of major infrastructure projects.

The chief minister stressed it cannot be denied that Covid-19 pandemic has caused anxiety and confusion among the people the world over, including Sarawak and Malaysia.

However, he said the state has proven itself of capable of monitoring and controlling the spread of the pandemic effectively.

“I am very proud with the leadership of Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) which has been making all efforts to ensure that the people are protected from the threat of the pandemic,” he said.

Abang Johari said on behalf of the state government he thanks all the frontliners for their contribution and sacrifice in the fight to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

‘You are our heroes and heroines. We pray that you will always be protected and given the extraordinary strength and spirit in carrying out your tasks,” he said.