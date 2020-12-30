Toddler rescued after being trapped in locked car in Muar

JOHOR BARU, Dec 30 — A two-year-old boy was rescued by firefighters after being trapped in a car near a petrol station in Jalan Sulaiman, Kampung Parit Baru, near Muar today.

Muar Fire and Rescue Station chief Senior Assistant Superintendent Mohd Jefri Jamal said in the 4.33pm incident, Muhammad Ammar Najwan Ahmad Kamal had been sleeping in the Nissan X-Trail.

“A Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) engine, an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) engine and two Rapid Intervention Motorcycle teams from Muar were sent to the location.

“We found the child awake and locked from the inside. His mother had gone to a nearby shop while her child was sleeping, and when she returned, he woke up and that was when we believe he accidentally locked himself,” he said when contacted here today.

He said the victim was freed in five minutes using special equipment and was in good condition.

The victim was then handed over to his parents. — Bernama