Sultan of Johor briefed on progress of RTS project

JOHOR BARU, Dec 30 — The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today granted an audience to Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zarif Mohd Hashim at Istana Flintstones, near Mersing.

According to a post in the Sultan of Johor’s Facebook, Wee and Mohd Zarif presented the latest report on the Rapid Transit System (RTS) project to His Majesty. During the meeting, the Sultan also expressed some views on the progress of the project to Wee and Mohd Zarif.

“I’m pleased with their presence to give a briefing on the project (RTS) by coming to Johor despite having busy work schedules. I also emphasise that this project needs to proceed smoothly according to its construction schedule,” said Sultan Ibrahim in the post.

On November 22, the Sultan of Johor had consented to grace the groundbreaking ceremony of the RTS Link project site virtually, where the site will house the immigration, customs and quarantine building in Bukit Chagar.

The implementation of the RTS Link project will not only provide socio-economic benefits, but will also change the public transport landscape in Johor, besides further strengthening ties with Singapore.

The RTS is a four-kilometre rail service that connects Singapore and Malaysia via a terminal at the Woodland North station in Singapore and the Bukit Chagar terminal in Johor Bahru.

When completed in the next six years, it is expected to be an alternative route for those crossing the Johor Causeway and have a capacity of up to 10,000 passengers per hour for each route. — Bernama